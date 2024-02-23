Michigan State and Marshall will complete Friday's action with a game at around 3:30 p.m. Eastern time at Centennial Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. The Spartans went to battle with Indiana State in game one, as they dropped to 1-4 with an extra innings loss on Friday.

Marshall on the other hand struggled mightily last weekend as they endured a four-game sweep against the College of Charleston by a total score of 30-9. Marshall got off to a completely opposite start last season as they swept Saint Louis to begin 3-0.

The Spartans and Thundering Herd will need to get their bats going after last week's slow start. The Thundering Herd will look to Caden Kaiser and Gio Ferraro to ignite the offense as both guys post a .333 batting average.

Michigan State will look for Jake Dresselhouse and Nick Williams to keep their hot starts up as well, as both guys are hitting well over .300 with slugging percentages over .400.

As the pitching goes, look for Spartan starter Aaron Mishoulam to deliver against the Thundering Herd, as he went five innings last weekend against Lehigh, striking out seven batters and only giving up one earned run.

Probable starter for Marshall on Friday will be Drew Harlow, who went 3.1 innings last week against College of Charleston and gave up six earned runs on nine hits.