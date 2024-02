Michigan State baseball and Georgia will play a single game on Wednesday in Athens, Georgia at 6:15 p.m. Eastern Time and it can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

Georgia opened up a 12-4 win over Kennesaw State , which actually went on the road and won a series against ranked Clemson last week. The Bulldogs started the season scoring double-digit runs in their first six games, including three run rule wins. The Bulldogs have been dominant in their first eight games and will look to continue the trend against Michigan State.

Michigan State and Georgia enter play with two different trajectories currently, as the Bulldogs come into Wednesday with a dazzling 8-0 record.

On the other hand, the Spartans enter Wednesday’s battle with a 2-5 overall record after losing two of three games last weekend against Indiana State and Marshall. The Spartans were dealt a tough blow against Indiana State, as Michigan State was robbed of a home run in the top of the 10th inning and would go on to lose in the bottom half of the 10th. MSU closed the weekend strong with a 6-2 victory over Marshall.

The Georgia offense will be one to look out for in Wednesday’s games as it has six players that currently have a .300 batting average or higher. The Bulldogs are led by Charlie Condon who has a .625 batting average with a 1.902 OPS, while having four home runs already on the young season.

Georgia also has seven players that have an OPS of 1.000 or higher, a truly scorching start for the Bulldogs.

Michigan State, however, will have to find a way to produce offense to hang around with Georgia. The Spartans are led by Sam Busch, who enters play with a .364 batting average. Busch has also hit two home runs early on.

Look for Nick Williams or Christian Williams to provide some extra base power to give the Spartans a chance here in this one.