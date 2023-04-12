Michigan State continues its 2023 season with another midweek battle, this time against in-state foe Oakland University on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern time in East Lansing.

Michigan State faces Oakland with a chance to build off an exciting 7-6 extra inning victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Brock Vradenburg hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the 11th inning to put the Spartans ahead and Wyatt Rush closed the game out in the bottom half to improve the Spartans' record to 19-10.

The challenge for the Spartans against the Golden Grizzlies is to keep the same focus that they have had for the past month and not get complacent because this Oakland team has been playing well of late and is hungry to spring the upset. The Golden Grizzlies come into play with a 14-17 record, but have a 7-5 record in conference and have won four consecutive games.

After a cold start to the season, the Golden Grizzlies are heating up and are coming off a 35-4 victory against Rochester University, needless to say the Spartans better be ready for a battle on Wednesday in East Lansing.

Oakland is led by senior outfielder Ian Cleary, who has a .312 batting average with a .505 slugging percentage. Cleary is coming off a five-RBI game against Rochester and will be looking to do more damage on Wednesday evening.