It's been a busy week for the Michigan State baseball team. The Spartans played three games against Michigan last weekend, then played a midweek game against Notre Dame and now host Northwestern for a three-game set this weekend.

Michigan State faced off against in-state rival Michigan in a three-game series in Ann Arbor this past weekend. The Wolverines took two of the three games, giving the Maize and Blue a Big Ten series win.

In game one, Michigan State sent Friday night starter Joseph Dzierwa to the mound to face off against Michigan's Noah Rennard. Michigan's Jonathan Kim kept his hot streak up with an RBI-triple in the first inning, to take an early 1-0 lead against the Spartans.

Casey Mayes tied the game up at one in the top of the second inning on a sacrifice fly. The Spartans would take the lead later that inning with an RBI-single from Mitch Jebb on a 3-1 count to score Dillon Kark. Michigan would tag Dzierwa for three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead against the Spartans.

Centerfielder Jonathan Kim stayed hot for the Wolverines in game one by adding two more hits and two more RBIs to his season totals. Dzierwa went four innings, giving up five earned runs and striking out three Wolverines. Michigan tacked on another run in the fourth inning by way of a Ted Burton solo home run.

The last scoring play occurred in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly from Brock Vradenburg, to cut the Michigan lead down to 5-3. Unfortunately for the Spartans, they would fall to the Wolverines in the first game of the series, which dropped Michigan State's record to 23-12 and 6-4 in the Big Ten.

In game two, the Spartans sent Harrison Cook to the mound to face off against Michigan starting pitcher Connor O'Halloran. Cook was dealt a tough hand against the Wolverines on Saturday, as he could not get out of the first inning, allowing four earned runs in 0.1 innings pitched.

Michigan led 4-0 through two innings until the Spartans got on the board in the third inning with two runs, courtesy of an RBI-single from Jebb and an RBI-single from Vradenburg. The Spartans would draw closer in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly from Trent Farquhar to cut the Wolverine lead to 4-3. MSU would not score after the fifth inning, however, and the Wolverines would go on to add four runs in the sixth and eighth innings, extending their lead to 8-3.

O'Halloran completed the complete game to give the Wolverines an 8-3 victory in game two of the three-game series.

In game three, Vradenburg stole the show as he has done many times this season. Vradenburg started the game with a bang, hitting a two-run home run to give Michigan State an early 2-0 lead. In total, Vradenburg had three hits, two home runs, five RBIs and worked two walks.

The Spartans would follow Vradenburg's lead and score the first nine runs in Sunday's contest through four innings. Michigan State starting pitcher Nick Powers improved to 4-0 on the season, as he tossed eight innings, scattering two runs, and striking out four Michigan batters.

The Spartans ended the game in seven innings via the run rule. Michigan State salvaged one game out of the three-game series. The Spartans ended the series against the Wolverines with a record of 24-13 overall and 7-5 record in the Big Ten.