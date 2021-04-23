SpartanMag - Maliq Carr makes it official; he's transferring to Michigan State

Maliq Carr made his plans to transfer from Purdue to Michigan State official via messages on social media, Friday.

Carr is expected to be eligible to play this fall and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Carr is a former four-star recruit who played for Purdue last year, making one reception while being slowed by an injury.

Purdue’s Rivals.com site, GoldandBlack.com, was the first to report Carr’s plans to transfer last week. GoldandBlack.com reported that Carr informed Purdue coaches that he planned to transfer to Michigan State.

Carr’s initial social media announcement stated that he wasn’t requesting contacts from any other colleges, which further strengthened speculation that he would end up at Michigan State. Then on April 17, he said on social media that all schools could contact him. This raised questions as to whether his plans to attend Michigan State had fallen through. But Carr erased those questions with Friday’s commitment.

Carr was listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds last fall. He is a product of Oak Park High School. He was ranked the No. 3 prospect in the state of Michigan for 2020 when he signed with Purdue.

Carr was also a standout basketball player at Oak Park and played high-level travel basketball with The Family. Carr has expressed interest in playing both sports at Michigan State.

Carr is the 13th player to commit to the Michigan State football program via the transfer portal this off-season. Four of those transfers, quarterback Anthony Russo (Temple), running back Kenneth Walker (Wake Forest), offensive lineman Jarret Horst (Arkansas State), defensive end Drew Jordan (Duke), and defensive back Kendall Brooks (North Greenville University) enrolled in January, participated in spring practice and will participate in Saturday’s spring scrimmage.