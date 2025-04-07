Malik Spencer is confident in MSU’s defensive group at spring ball midpoint

Michigan State has hit the midpoint of spring practice and defensive back Malik Spencer thinks the defensive group is coming together, with their team connection, versatility, and depth driving the connectedness. The Spartans are looking to bounce back after a challenging 2024 season, and are placing their emphasis on unity and depth throughout the roster.

Now in their second year under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and secondary coach Blue Adams, Spencer said the Spartans are focusing on improving their communication and depth, while embracing a mindset that every player matters after the 2024 season exposed how thin the secondary could become.

“It got thin, so, as you see, everybody matters,” Spencer said. “Even the last one on the depth chart. He now knows and really understands he has to lock in and can be called whenever.”

Spencer also spoke to the crucialness of versatility behind the defense’s depth.

Injuries are an inevitable part of the game, as the Spartans were forced to battle through last season with several key defensive losses, including safety Dillon Tatum and cornerback Chance Rucker, who were both sidelined long-term.

These setbacks pushed players into roles they weren’t prepared for and the team hopes to avoid this through intentional preparation in multiple positions.

“People get hurt, so if everybody is versatile, everybody has the ability to move around and fill spaces,” Spencer said.

Being dynamic is highlighted under Coach Rossi’s leadership this spring, bringing the defensive unit together, and having all the players able to play on more than one side of the line.

A big part of making sure everyone is connected and able to step up at any moment, Spencer said, is credited to the coaching staff’s constant instruction and guidance.

“With more coaches out there, there should be no questions,” Spencer said. “People should know … anything that you don’t really know how to do, there’s a coach out here.”

Spencer specifically credited secondary coach Blue Adams for making sure every player is on the same page, sharing the same mentality, regardless of their experience or year.

During his 2024 season, Spencer started in nine games at safety, tallying up 44 tackles, including one tackle for loss. He was also involved in several big defensive plays with one interception, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

Now, as a returning leader, Spencer is focused on developing trust with fellow senior veteran Nikai Martinez. The two are developing an on-field relationship that they hope can become a pillar for the Spartan’s defensive play.

“I feel like we can win with him [Nikai Martinez],” Spencer said. “As we keep playing, keep growing, keep knowing each other, keep figuring each other out … we can be very good.”