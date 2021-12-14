Malcolm Jones commits to Michigan State

On the night before signing day Michigan State received a commitment from 2022 three-star safety Malcolm Jones out of Leesburg (GA) Lee County.

Jones (6-foot-1) officially visited Michigan State over the weekend after de-committing from Virginia Tech. The three-star had been committed to Virginia Tech since June.

Mel Tucker visited Lee County High earlier this month, meeting with Jones and convincing him to visit East Lansing. Jones played at Mitchell County (GA) High in Georgia before transferring to Lee County for the 2021 season becoming a teammate of fellow 2022 Michigan State commit Quavian Carter .

Michigan State holds commitments from five defensive backs in the 2022 class and hopes to add a sixth tomorrow morning at 9:00am EST, when Caleb Coley will sign his National Letter of Intent.

Jones held offers from Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Liberty, Kent State, and Middle Tennessee.