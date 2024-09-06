Michigan State will have a great challenge as it is nearly double-digit underdogs to Maryland…but why do we feel like the Spartans have a decent chance at victory?

We chat with Brendan Moore of Spartans Illustrated to see where we see a path to victory and where it could get a little tough for Jonathan Smith and company. Plus, we talk about what we have to see this game to not just witness a MSU win, but also feel better about the remaining 10 games of the 2024 season.

And, as always to end the week, five best bets for the college football slate ahead.