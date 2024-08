Michigan State football has plenty of question marks, but will one of them be who will be the leading receiver?

From Montorie Foster Jr. to Nick Marsh, we weigh who will win the battle, plus go over quotes from MSU assistant coaches Chad Wilt and Keith Bhonapha from Thursday’s media availability.

Plus, MSU men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo spoke on his team before the Spartans take their Spain trip and had plenty of good things to say about his squad. From Frankie Fiddler to the new staff additions, we go over the week in MSU hoops, including the team traveling to the Upper Peninsula for an exhibition contest with Izzo's alma mater, Northern Michigan, in October.