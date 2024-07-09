After a stretch of targets and official visitors going elsewhere, is there reason to be concerned about this class that ranks outside the top 50 nationally, or is this all simply part of the process?

We chat with Ryan O'Bleness off the heels of Grant Beerman, Darius Afalava and Houston Torres choosing schools that aren't Michigan State football. Plus, we get to talking about diamonds in the rough as we comb through the commits and predict which current commit will produce for Jonathan Smith. From George Mullins to Braylon Collier, we look at who can carry this class in the future.