What has to happen for Michigan State football and Jonathan Smith for year one to be deemed a success? And is offensive line coach Jim Michalczik the best hire Smith made this offseason? We talk with Chris Vannini of The Athletic to pick his brain about the year ahead for MSU football.

Plus, we talk about which game Michigan State and its opponent can’t lose, if MSU can be a “dark horse” in any way and what we know about MSU in the upcoming NCAA Football 2025 video game set to come out next month.