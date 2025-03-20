Locked On Spartans: Conner George talks MSU hoops, NCAA Tournament

Can the Michigan State Spartans maintain their momentum as they face Bryant in the NCAA Tournament? With the Spartans' defense hitting its stride and players like Jeremy Fears Jr. stepping up, the team is poised for a strong showing in March.

Former Michigan State player Conner George joins the discussion, offering insights into the team's preparation and the challenges of facing a 15-seed opponent.

Discover how head coach Tom Izzo's strategies and the Spartans' game day routines could be game-changers. George shares personal anecdotes from his tournament experiences, highlighting the pressure and excitement of March Madness.

Will the Spartans' raw talent and improved shooting carry them through? Tune in for an insider's perspective on Michigan State's path to success and the potential surprises in store.