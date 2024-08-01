Hey, remember when Central Michigan football (allegedly) had Michigan staffer Connor Stalions on its visiting sideline at Spartan Stadium 11 months ago? The speedy, investigative staff over there is finally doing something about it, removing quarterbacks coach Jake Kostner from the Chippewas' staff just weeks before kickoff.

Why is he taking the fall, and what else does CMU have to say about letting a spy on Michigan State football’s sidelines?

Plus, we chat with Sunny Verma of Locked On Illini to talk about the outlook of both teams way ahead of a game that could make or break bowl eligibility for both sides of the ball. Will Bret Bielema have a struggling offensive line again, and will the defense take a step forward after a setback last season?