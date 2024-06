Football whiz Al Karsten joins the show to offer his knowledge on all things Michigan State football. From last year's run game to this upcoming fall, what will the biggest differences be and how will running backs Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams benefit from them?

We also take a gander at Joe Rossi's defensive scheme, how it's designed to make life miserable for younger offensive linemen and quarterbacks, and take a peek at what will make Wayne Matthews III an important player.