Michigan State football looked pedestrian in the run game on Friday night (outside of a long touchdown run from running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams), and after a 2023 season where it looked brutal, we ponder if it will be more of the same. OR...is this actually fixable?

We chat with Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated on where the errors were and whether or not an improvement is set for Saturday at Maryland.

Plus, where would we want to see quarterback Aidan Chiles improve on Saturday and what was the most impressive part of Friday night's win over Florida Atlantic?