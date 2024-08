Michigan State football held a closed doors scrimmage on Saturday, but we got a little peek thanks to Spartans Illustrated and Jonathan Smith's media availability on Monday.

Familiar names like Jack Velling shined, but with Alex VanSumeren's name is being thrown around more and more it's hard to temper expectations for him this season.

Plus, who took the field as starting cornerbacks on Saturday (not necessarily for the season opener), and we get an injury update on wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr.