Lessening turnovers a key for Michigan State in Big Ten title chase

It’s difficult to tell a group of guys that currently sit at 13-2 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten that things need some change, but that's exactly what is going on in East Lansing. The big thing that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo needs to see is a reduction in the number of turnovers. “Turnovers are a problem,” Izzo said. “(The media) saw us turn over the ball a little bit (Friday in practice). We’ve got a lot of guys wanting to make their own plays, wanting to impress the coach. What would impress the coach is if the ball doesn’t get turned over.” Going into the Spartans’ contest at Northwestern, the team currently is averaging 12.5 turnovers per game and 13.5 in conference play. That overall number is tied for 221st nationally and improving that will be difficult against a Wildcat squad that has forced 14.5 turnovers per game. The other main component about MSU this year that has fallen short has been the poor 3-point shooting. While Izzo recognizes that it is an issue, there is not much a coach can do to improve shooting as compared to protecting the basketball. “I talked to the coach from Washington (Danny Sprinkle on Friday), and he felt like we got a lot of open shots,” Izzo said. “And that’s all we can do, is get open shots. So, the ball is moving better, we are executing better. We’re getting open shots and the next step is to make those on a consistent basis. We’re shooting a lot better than the first eight games, but yet not half as good as I think we can get.”

It’s just a matter of if and when the shots start to really fall. The obvious problem with turnovers is that it means a shot was never even attempted. Izzo sets a benchmark of 65 attempted shots every single game. Not a certain amount of made shots or threes, just shots that go up. That’s because when MSU is playing good teams, especially on the road, he knows that number is generally going to lead to enough made shots that his team will have a good chance at winning. Ten turnovers means 10 less shots go up, which means less points go on the board. The other concerning part is that Michigan State’s turnovers have been pretty spread out; there is not one player turning it over four times per game. Jeremy Fears Jr. does it the most at 2.1 turnovers per game, but that’s generally to be expected from the leading ball handler, and he more than makes up for it by dishing out 6.3 assists per contest. The nine other players in the rotation are all averaging between 0.7 and 1.5 giveaways. Northwestern also has four different players averaging at least one steal per game, with star Brooks Barnhizer being good for 2.5 a contest. “They’ve got two very good players that have been there a very long time,” Izzo said. “Barnhizer and then the kid from Michigan (Matthew Nicholson); he’s been there for five years. They’ve done a good job. Their shooting guard’s been there five years (Ty Berry). (Northwestern head coach Chris Collins) has done a good job of maintaining his guys and keeping his guys. I have great respect for him for that. So hopefully, it’ll be a hell of a game, because they’re a good team. They haven’t lost at home.” That 8-0 home record that includes a win over No. 13 Illinois is all the more reason the Spartans need to protect the ball. Turnover margin is a stat that applies to multiple different sports, and the Wildcats were plus-7 in that department in that two-point, overtime victory against the Illini. Michigan State has had the defense to overcome the turnover bug, but if the Spartans can turn it over two or three times less per game, that could result in just a few more points in their favor that could make the difference in a game against a quality opponent like Michigan or Purdue. But for now, No. 16 Michigan State has Northwestern in front of them. Tip-off against the Wildcats is set for noon EST or 11 a.m. CST with the game broadcasted on FOX.