In-state four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley (Belleville, Michigan) has a big decision looming on June 29 as he will make his commitment following a seven-on-seven event at Wayne State University.

Michigan State has been one of the schools that has been firmly in the mix throughout Beasley's recruiting process, as his family ties to the program are well-known by now, with MSU redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr being his half-brother.