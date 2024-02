Michigan State enters February with the back half of its Big Ten schedule still to play. The Spartans are currently 5-5 in the conference, but they have a chance to move above .500 with a win against Maryland on Saturday. The matchup will come inside the Breslin Center against a team that MSU has already beat on the road 61-59.

In that road victory, guard Tyson Walker led Tom Izzo’s team with 15 points and five assists in 37 minutes played in a game Izzo called an "ugly win" afterwards. Now, heading into a rematch with the Terrapins, Walker is fighting through a pulled groin. Izzo did say that it’s not an injury that is holding Walker out of practice or that it is expected to limit Walker’s minutes in the game.