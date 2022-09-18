SeattIe - I think people are getting the wrong idea about Mel Tucker’s assertion that the problems on defense against Washington Saturday were a death by inches.

If I’m hearing him right, he doesn’t mean the Washington receivers were getting open by inches, and the Spartan defenders were merely an inch away from making the play. He means the inches were lost before the ball was even in the air.

“From my standpoint and what I was getting from the box, and in talking to the players, it was death by inches,” Tucker said following Saturday’s 39-28 loss at Washington. “I can give you a couple of examples: They ran a double move on a guy and we drove underneath the guy and not to his upfield shoulder and then we weren’t able to stay on top.”

The inch of error came with the defensive back’s angle of convergence on the receiver. I haven’t looked at the film enough to figure out which play it might have been or which player was at fault. But this was a case of a player not carrying out proper technique.

“There was another play when we had a chance to get off the field on third down and they had three wide receivers in a close proximity and we were all triple-pressed,” Tucker said. “We were supposed to be on different levels, and we got picked and we weren’t close enough to make the play. And we never line up triple press, ever. So you don’t even give yourself a chance by alignment.”

I know which play he’s talking about, and it was a killer. Michigan State had just scored to cut the lead to 22-8. Washington’s last drive of the first half, which resulted in a Huskies touchdown and a dagger into the Spartans’ hopes and momentum.

The second play of that drive, on second-and-10, Washington had three receivers to the right, in a tight bunch.

Michigan State was in two-deep/man-to-man (that’s two deep safeties, man-to-man underneath). Michigan State rarely plays this coverage, but they were changing it up, playing different cards, trying to find a winning combination, trying to slow down Michael Penix, trying anything.

Might have seemed like a solid play call from the coaches’ booth. But, as Tucker said, MSU’s three pass defenders in man-to-man were basically shoulder-to-shoulder, “on the same level,” as Tucker said. Tucker indicated that those players are supposed to be staggered a bit so that they can pass off receivers to one another, or “banjo” the coverage, like basketball defenders dealing with screens.

Instead, the switch release of Washington’s receivers caused Michigan State defenders to get picked. The result, on second-and-10 at the Washington 35-yard line, was a completion to Husky WR Ja’Lynn Polk for a gain of 16. And the Huskies had momentum back, and were off and driving again.

Six plays later, Washington scored on a 17-yard TD to make it 29-8 with :04 seconds left in the first half.

That drive by Washington was one of the turning points in the game. Michigan State showed signs of having weathered the Huskies’ early storm and maybe were in the process of turning the game around.

But give credit to Washington for finding the chalk to stay aggressive and deal a crucial blow before halftime.

Five plays after that switch release/rub route which capitalized on MSU’s technique error, Washington converted what turned out to be a mammoth fourth-and-five at the Michigan State 34-yard line with :30 seconds left in the half.

Michigan State went with cover-six zone on this play, which means cover-two on one half of the field and cover-four on the other half. Michigan State used this zone coverage on the opening snap of the drive, yielding a short pass attempt to the flat, which was dropped.

On this play, Washington seemingly went to its script card for its key fourth-and-medium, or crucial third-and-medium plays and smacked Michigan State with a neat little gimmick play which worked perfectly.

On this play, Michigan State showed press man-to-man before bailing to cover-six. So Michigan State wasn’t standing pat and telegraphing its coverages. Michigan State was going deep into its rolodex, looking for winning chess moves.

But Washington’s subtle yet creative play call would have matched up well against most coverages. Washington cleared the linebacker level of the zone with vertical routes and then leaked a tight end into the pass pattern late. The late release was wide open underneath. The tight end, Devin Culp, caught the pass at about 10 yards and churned out a gain of 17 yards to the Michigan State 17-yard line.

Hurtful.

One play later, Michigan State applied some pressure to Penix. But Penix kept his eyes downfield as he was flushed out of the pocket. Michigan State safety Angelo Grose failed to stay with his receiver in a scramble rules situation, and Polk worked free in the end zone for a 17-yard TD.

Tucker likes to compliment his players when they come through despite the heat of adversity. He points out when his troops didn’t flinch, which was the case so many times last year. But this time, on this drive, there was some flinches. Inches of flinches.

“There was another third down when we didn’t take the proper leverage on a guy and they hit us on a back shoulder,” Tucker said.

That was when Washington shifted to an empty backfield. Michigan State matched up in man-to-man. It’s hard to disguise man-to-man against an empty formation.

Washington had four wide outs plus a running back as part of a five-wide formation. Michigan State pressed four of the five with DBs. Michigan State had linebacker Cal Haladay on the running back.

Haladay’s feet were good enough to cover the running back, Wayne Taulapapa, but - according to Tucker - his leverage wasn’t perfect. Taulapapa caught a perfectly-thrown pass with Haladay late to become aware that the ball was coming.

“Those are the little details that make a big difference,” Tucker said. “And we will turn on the film and we’ll see it on offense, and special teams and in all areas because that’s what was happening in the game.

“But when we did do it right, we were able to get a stop, or we were able to move the ball.”



