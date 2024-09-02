Huddleston: Learning the difference between being an MSU fan and a fanatic
Editor's Note: Lindsay Huddleston is a credentialed media member at Michigan State University and the owner of Sport Psychology Solutions, where he aims to address athletes' mental toughness and mental health needs through sports psychology consulting, digital sports media broadcasting, and policy advocacy. Huddleston writes an occasional column for Spartans Illustrated.
As a media member and passionate supporter of Michigan State University, I've seen firsthand the unwavering dedication of Spartan Nation. There's an electrifying energy in the air whenever "Go Green! Go White!" echoes through the stands.
As a newly appointed faculty member at MSU and a sports psychology consultant, I'm thrilled to join this community. However, my background in sports psychology, combined with my current journey as a PhD candidate, leads me to consider the fine line between being a fan and crossing into fanaticism.
As a sports psychology consultant, I often refer to Psychology Today to ground our understanding of certain terms. For instance, they define a fan as an "ardent devotee"—someone who is deeply passionate and supportive of their team or favorite athlete. On the other hand, a fanatic is described as someone with "extreme, unreasoning enthusiasm."
This is a crucial distinction.
In sports psychology, it's important to recognize where we fall on this spectrum between fan and fanatic. While being a fan can lead to positive experiences, social connections, and enjoyment, slipping into fanaticism can sometimes involve losing touch with realism, which may lead to unhealthy behaviors or distorted perceptions of the game.
We've just experienced the first game of the college football season — a moment many of us have eagerly awaited for months.
This year, sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles made his debut as a college starter. While his performance might not have been flawless, his maturity in taking accountability for the game's outcome speaks volumes about his character and potential.
Yet, despite a 16-10 victory over Florida Atlantic University, the atmosphere felt more like a loss.
Why?
Because for some, the expectation was a more dominant performance.
However, we must remember that Jonathan Smith, in his first year as head coach at Michigan State, is working with 61 new players. The challenges are immense, and patience will be crucial as the team grows and evolves.
At today's press conference, Coach Smith expressed his appreciation for the fans' energy. But as someone who understands the psychological impacts of extreme fandom, I urge you to check fanaticism at the door.
Passion is essential, but when it turns toxic, it can create a detrimental environment for the team and the community.
Criticism, when constructive, is vital for growth. But if your support turns into relentless negativity, it might be time to reassess your approach. I am a firm believer and follower of positive psychology, which emphasizes looking at the bright side and encouraging future success. A balanced perspective allows us to enjoy the season without feeling like the world is collapsing after every game.
I know this may seem too pie in the sky for some, but in the long run, embracing positive experiences over negative is the best use of our emotional capacity.
One of the many beauties of sports is that it unites us across diverse backgrounds, giving us a common ground to cheer or lament. But let's keep the environment healthy — lift the team up when they stumble and celebrate their achievements, however small they may seem.
A winning football program deserves fans who can see the big picture, not just the scoreboard.
As we move forward this season, let's strive to be the fans this team deserves—passionate, supportive, and always ready to see the potential for growth.
