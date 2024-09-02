Editor's Note: Lindsay Huddleston is a credentialed media member at Michigan State University and the owner of Sport Psychology Solutions , where he aims to address athletes' mental toughness and mental health needs through sports psychology consulting, digital sports media broadcasting, and policy advocacy. Huddleston writes an occasional column for Spartans Illustrated.

As a media member and passionate supporter of Michigan State University, I've seen firsthand the unwavering dedication of Spartan Nation. There's an electrifying energy in the air whenever "Go Green! Go White!" echoes through the stands.

As a newly appointed faculty member at MSU and a sports psychology consultant, I'm thrilled to join this community. However, my background in sports psychology, combined with my current journey as a PhD candidate, leads me to consider the fine line between being a fan and crossing into fanaticism.

As a sports psychology consultant, I often refer to Psychology Today to ground our understanding of certain terms. For instance, they define a fan as an "ardent devotee"—someone who is deeply passionate and supportive of their team or favorite athlete. On the other hand, a fanatic is described as someone with "extreme, unreasoning enthusiasm."

This is a crucial distinction.

In sports psychology, it's important to recognize where we fall on this spectrum between fan and fanatic. While being a fan can lead to positive experiences, social connections, and enjoyment, slipping into fanaticism can sometimes involve losing touch with realism, which may lead to unhealthy behaviors or distorted perceptions of the game.

We've just experienced the first game of the college football season — a moment many of us have eagerly awaited for months.

This year, sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles made his debut as a college starter. While his performance might not have been flawless, his maturity in taking accountability for the game's outcome speaks volumes about his character and potential.