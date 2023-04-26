News More News
Future MSU hockey forward Tommi Männistö is excited for college hockey

Tommi Mannisto celebrates his last-minute game-winning goal for Finland against Switzerland.
Tommi Mannisto celebrates his last-minute game-winning goal for Finland against Switzerland. (VEDRAN GALIJAS / JUSTPICTURES.CH)
Brad LaPlante • Spartans Illustrated
Hockey Insider
I am the hockey recruiting analyst at Spartans Illustrated.

Future Michigan State men’s ice hockey right wing Tommi Männistö was on the Talkin’ MSU Hawkey podcast this week. Männistö was able to discuss his year playing with the Tappara under-20 program in Finland and his decision to come to Michigan State for collegiate hockey.

Männistö mentioned that playing hockey and going to school in Finland isn’t really an option.

“My agent talked me into that opportunity,” Männistö said on the show. “I really wasn’t that interested at first … This gives me the opportunity to develop in hockey and in academics. If I get injured or something, I have a Plan B.”

The Finnish forward was initially slated to arrive at Michigan State during the 2024-2025 hockey season, but is ready for college now and will instead arrive this June. He had 29 points last season with Tappara and one in the playoffs.

He’s also had experience playing for Finland’s national junior teams. Currently, he’s affiliated with the country’s under-20 program, but was able to participate in the 2022 Under-18 World Championships. Finland defeated Czechia to win Bronze.

Fans can also listen to the podcast wherever you get podcasts.

Talkin' MSU Hawkey is not affiliated with Spartans Illustrated.

