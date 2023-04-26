Future Michigan State men’s ice hockey right wing Tommi Männistö was on the Talkin’ MSU Hawkey podcast this week. Männistö was able to discuss his year playing with the Tappara under-20 program in Finland and his decision to come to Michigan State for collegiate hockey.

Männistö mentioned that playing hockey and going to school in Finland isn’t really an option.

“My agent talked me into that opportunity,” Männistö said on the show. “I really wasn’t that interested at first … This gives me the opportunity to develop in hockey and in academics. If I get injured or something, I have a Plan B.”