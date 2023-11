To little surprise, the first scholarship offer that newly-hired head coach Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State coaching staff extended was to a former Oregon State commit, 2024 three-star athlete/defensive back Andrew Brinson.

The Tampa, Florida native decommitted from the Beavers on Saturday evening shortly after Smith and company made the jump to East Lansing.