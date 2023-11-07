Film Room: Nebraska vs. Michigan State
Winning is the ultimate panacea for all ills, and Michigan State got its first taste of Big Ten Conference glory with a messy, but satisfying 20-17 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Saturday.
Let's take a look at the film.
I thought quarterback Katin Houser (No. 12) played his best game of the season by some margin on Saturday. Above, watch the Nebraska player who starts on the chin of the Spartan helmet.
Nebraska runs an inverted Tampa 2, where the middle-of-the-field safety/linebacker comes down to "rob" the middle of the second level. Houser identifies this, and places a perfect ball over the head of the "robber," and in between the two safeties.
Linebacker Jordan Hall (No. 5) is a talented young man who has shown flashes of being an excellent player. One such flash is in the clip above, where Hall, who you can see knifing into the A-gap, re-gaps and wraps up the ballcarrier in the hole one gap over, forcing a fourth down.
The downside of the Jordan Hall experience is seen above, where Hall, who has a two-gap responsibility, overplays the edge, and lets the back inside him for a touchdown. In time, he will play more square and make the play.
When discussing coverages, there are two fundamental classifications. The first, a one-high look, is "MOFC," or "Middle of Field Closed." A two-high look indicates "MOFO," or "Middle of Field Open."
Above, Nebraska comes out in a MOFC look, which Michigan State attacks extremely well. MSU works a levels concept in the middle of the field with a switch route, and had a man open underneath the safety, had Houser not stared down an out route. I have been rightfully critical of offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, but liked this look.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news