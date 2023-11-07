Winning is the ultimate panacea for all ills, and Michigan State got its first taste of Big Ten Conference glory with a messy, but satisfying 20-17 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Saturday. Let's take a look at the film.

I thought quarterback Katin Houser (No. 12) played his best game of the season by some margin on Saturday. Above, watch the Nebraska player who starts on the chin of the Spartan helmet. Nebraska runs an inverted Tampa 2, where the middle-of-the-field safety/linebacker comes down to "rob" the middle of the second level. Houser identifies this, and places a perfect ball over the head of the "robber," and in between the two safeties.

Linebacker Jordan Hall (No. 5) is a talented young man who has shown flashes of being an excellent player. One such flash is in the clip above, where Hall, who you can see knifing into the A-gap, re-gaps and wraps up the ballcarrier in the hole one gap over, forcing a fourth down.



The downside of the Jordan Hall experience is seen above, where Hall, who has a two-gap responsibility, overplays the edge, and lets the back inside him for a touchdown. In time, he will play more square and make the play.