Elite 2024 DT David Stone's stance on decommitting, recruiting update
David Stone Jr., a 2024 four-star defensive tackle and major target for Michigan State, spoke on a Twitter Spaces session on Thursday afternoon about his recruitment lately.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound IMG Academy (Brandenton, Florida) athlete was asked what his stance was on decommitting in today’s world of college football. Stone had to say, “If you’re not ready to go to a school all out, I feel like you shouldn’t say ‘I’m committing now.' If you’re just committing for the wrong reason, like for the clout, that’s not a good thing to do. I feel like you should just wait, be patient with everything, take your time, and truly understand this is where I want to be for the next three to four years.”
He added, “No one can change my mind about it. I’m dead set on it and come signing day, my name is going to be signed to this school.”
Stone, an Oklahoma native, was also asked what three staffs have made the biggest impact as far as being personable. Stone answered, “OU (Oklahoma), Michigan State and probably Miami (FL).”
On Friday afternoon, Stone dropped his top-10 schools list, which included MSU, Oklahoma and Miami. The other schools to make his list were USC, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon and Alabama.
Stone currently holds a Rivals ranking of 6.0 (a 6.1 rating is needed to be qualified as a five-star) and is the No. 2-ranked defensive lineman in the nation. If Michigan State can land this high-level four-star, he would be the highest-ranked recruit in the Mel Tucker era, and in East Lansing, since 2016. Stone has already been to campus and is expected to return for another visit in January.