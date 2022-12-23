David Stone Jr., a 2024 four-star defensive tackle and major target for Michigan State, spoke on a Twitter Spaces session on Thursday afternoon about his recruitment lately.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound IMG Academy (Brandenton, Florida) athlete was asked what his stance was on decommitting in today’s world of college football. Stone had to say, “If you’re not ready to go to a school all out, I feel like you shouldn’t say ‘I’m committing now.' If you’re just committing for the wrong reason, like for the clout, that’s not a good thing to do. I feel like you should just wait, be patient with everything, take your time, and truly understand this is where I want to be for the next three to four years.”

He added, “No one can change my mind about it. I’m dead set on it and come signing day, my name is going to be signed to this school.”

Stone, an Oklahoma native, was also asked what three staffs have made the biggest impact as far as being personable. Stone answered, “OU (Oklahoma), Michigan State and probably Miami (FL).” On Friday afternoon, Stone dropped his top-10 schools list, which included MSU, Oklahoma and Miami. The other schools to make his list were USC, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon and Alabama.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVyZSBzaG91bGQgSSBnbz8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3p6ZEVFd1g3Rm0iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96emRFRXdYN0ZtPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IERhdmlkIOKAnFN0b25leeKAnSBTdG9uZSBKci4gKEBpYW1kYXZp ZHN0b25lanIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWFtZGF2 aWRzdG9uZWpyL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA2MzQ5ODI3MjY0MTg4NDE4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=