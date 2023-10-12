The Michigan State football season has not been as bright as hoped. As the fall has progressed, a dark cloud descended upon East Lansing. The former face of the program turned out to be a real joker. The days have grown shorter. The nights have grown longer, and the losses on the football field have accumulated.

After a week of rest, the Spartans will emerge from the bat cave and will make a trip towards Gotham to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rumors are circling that a new hero may be emerging in East Lansing to potentially lead the Spartan this weekend. It is possible, if not likely, that redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser will start or at least see significant time against Rutgers.

Will this potential change actually make a dent in any of the Spartans' long list of issues? Can Houser be the white knight who will provide a spark? Under his leadership, can the offense reduce the penalties and turnovers that have been the bane of Michigan State's existence over the past few weeks? Spartan fans are keenly interested in the answer to these riddles. It feels like a coin-flip as to whether this potential experiment will lead to success or failure.

In any event, the stakes this weekend remain as high as ever. For the third time in the past three games, the fate of the season may be on the line. It would be a crime for the Spartans to miss out on a bowl two years in a row. But with only two wins so far, and likely only four winnable games left on the schedule, that margin of error has shrunk to zero.

A loss this weekend would plunge the prospects of a winning season into a hole as deep and as dark as Arkham prison. It would take a truly heroic performance for the rest of the season to emerge.

But if Michigan State can find a way to win this game, it would provide that glimmer of hope that Spartan fans have been waiting on for weeks. Hope can be a dangerous thing. If nothing else, it would make next week a whole lot more interesting.