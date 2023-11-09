We are all living in a magical time to be a college football fan in the state of Michigan. The results on the gridiron for the Michigan State Spartans have been underwhelming. But, from the point of view of pure entertainment, it has been a wild and entertaining ride. College football is the best soap opera on the radio, television or any platform right now.

This season has had so many twists and turns. We have seen sexual harassment scandals, gaslighting, cheating scandals, lies, board room squabbles, more gaslighting, information leaks, kindergarten-level tattling, conspiracy theories and the list goes on and on. We have seen the horizon go vertical more than once over the past 10 weeks. I don't know where we are anymore...or how...or why...or if. I just don't have an answer.

As for Michigan State, by the time Saturday rolls around, it will have been seven days since the Spartans enjoyed their first win of the Big Ten season, a 20-17 victory over Nebraska. Based on the opponent this week, it is very unlikely that the Spartans will return to East Lansing with a win.

The No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have shown signs of weakness. OSU appears more mortal than it has in years. It is not a stretch to say that Michigan State had a much better first half against Rutgers than did the Buckeyes. If you are looking for signs of hope, look no further than that.

Is there a chance that Michigan State parties like it was 1998 and upsets the No. 1 Buckeyes in Columbus? Of course there is. There is also a chance that next week Nick Saban will announce that he is leaving Alabama and returning to East Lansing to coach the Spartans until they carry his lifeless body out of the Skandalaris Football Center. (Raise the flag!).

The most likely result is that the Spartans will pick up their seventh loss of the season this year and the focus will turn fully on finding the next head football coach in East Lansing. Some will argue that the leadership at Michigan State never seem to get something like a high-level coaching search done the right way. I happen to believe that there is time (and a process in place) to get a good one.

Michigan State still has the history, infrastructure and resources to be a contender every year, even in the new and expanded Big Ten. The next staff might just be sleeping on a time bomb that is ready to go off. Spartan fans have been patiently waiting for the light to come. As I have said before, brighter days are on the horizon.