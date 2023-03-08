I am a 1998 graduate of MSU in Chemical Engineer and I earned a Ph.D. from Purdue in 2002. In my day job I work on advanced automotive technology, but I enjoy writing about sports analytics.
After 14 weeks and 139 total games, the 2022-2023 Big Ten regular season of men's basketball is complete. Every Big Ten season contains its own share of drama, but the overall parity of the conference this year made the final weeks more unpredictable than ever.
Just over a week ago, my calculations suggested that the Spartans had only about a 2% chance to earn a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. When the dust finally settled on Sunday evening, Michigan State (with some help in at least eight of the other final 12 Big Ten contests) completed the season in fourth place and thus beat the odds.
Final Look at the Big
Ten Standings
Table 1 below shows the final version of the enhanced Big Ten standings. In this table, I have also highlighted the final luck/grit metric for each team and each team's relative strength of schedule advantage or disadvantage (both measured in wins).
The strength of schedule metric is calculated based on the number of wins an average Power Five team would be expected to win playing each Big Ten team's schedule. For this purpose, the metric is compared to the Big Ten average. The values for Michigan State and Minnesota were re-scaled to account for the fact that both teams played one fewer game than the other 12 Big Ten members.
Figure 1 below shows the same luck/grit and strength of schedule data in a graphical form.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.