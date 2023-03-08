After 14 weeks and 139 total games, the 2022-2023 Big Ten regular season of men's basketball is complete. Every Big Ten season contains its own share of drama, but the overall parity of the conference this year made the final weeks more unpredictable than ever.

Just over a week ago, my calculations suggested that the Spartans had only about a 2% chance to earn a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. When the dust finally settled on Sunday evening, Michigan State (with some help in at least eight of the other final 12 Big Ten contests) completed the season in fourth place and thus beat the odds.