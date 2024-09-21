WIN: MSU enters the world of NIL sweepstakes, offers huge Ohio State prize

in other news
Michigan State's official NIL Collective is joining the world of sweepstakes for Spartan fans who donate to the Spartan Nation NIL -- and the first grand prize opportunity they are offering is a big one.
One Spartan donor will win two tickets to the Michigan State vs. Ohio State game on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 7:00pm in East Lansing. The lucky winner will also get two pregame sideline passes, a parking pass in Lot 79, a signed game-used football, and $1500 for travel expenses. Perhaps the coolest part of the prize is the opportunity to participate in the Spartan Walk across campus with the team prior to the start of the game.
There are second and third place prizes as well. In order to have a chance to win, Spartan fans can make a contribution to Spartan Nation NIL on this spotfund page, share with friends, or enter for free via online entry.
There are numerous ways to earn entries into the drawing, including making small and large donations, joining the NIL Collective at any membership tier, setting up a recurring monthly donation, and sharing with friends.
The deadline to enter is 5:00 PM EDT Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
This is a welcome development for Michigan State and their official NIL Collective as schools across the country have used this approach to raise millions of dollars to help compensate the student-athletes who represent the collective. It is expected that this is the first of many of these opportunities to be offered, with other prizes to possibly include the homecoming football game and the men's basketball team's trip out west in early February.