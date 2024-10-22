Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Eight: Wish

Coming into Week Eight, the fans of both in-state Big Ten schools were saying the same things about the bye week. Both teams were coming off at least one loss, and both teams had hope, faith or the wish that the extra week of rest would provide the cure to want was ailing them.

Michigan fans were hoping that quarterback Jack Tuttle was going to be the answer at quarterback, the running game would continue to be explosive and that the defense would keep them in every game.

Spartan fans were hoping that quarterback Aidan Chiles would be able to cut down on mistakes, that the run game would start to get some traction and that the defense would look better again a team not ranked in the top three.

One fan base had their wishes granted on Saturday. The other watched their dreams disintegrate in front of them and spent most of Sunday sulking around in dark, gothic clothing, acting depressed.

In both cases, all the signs have been there for a while, for those who have been paying close enough attention. Michigan has looked shaky for weeks, relying on big plays, bad calls, and a bit of luck to scrape past teams like USC and Minnesota. The Maize and Blue are perhaps just a few plays away from a 2-5 record.

Meanwhile, Michigan State has shown signs of being close to a breakout. Chiles' talent is obvious. The run game showed periodic promise, and the defense has overachieved all year. The Spartans played a surprising good first 28 minutes against Ohio State. But they followed it up with three bad halves in a row against the Buckeyes and at Oregon.

After a little bit of rest and a return to Spartan Stadium, those pieces finally came together on Saturday night against a very solid Iowa team. The final score was not even that indicative of Michigan State's surprising dominance against the Hawkeyes. Michigan State had over twice as many first downs, twice the time of possession, almost 200 more yards of offense, and outside of one play, completely shut down Iowa's running attack.

Now, the Spartans' focus will turn entirely to that team down the road. The teams and the programs suddenly seem to be headed in completely different directions. The tables have once again turned. The Spartans are now the team that is looking to bolster its postseason position. The Wolverines are now the team fighting just to stay over .500.

At the official open to rivalry week, I wish that I could tell the Spartan faithful that a win over the Wolverines is in the bag, but we know that in this rivalry anything can happen, and that is simply not true at this point. But if on Saturday night the two teams play anything like they did last weekend, the biggest wish on the minds Spartan fans will almost certainly come true.