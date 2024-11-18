Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week 12: Flatland

I have an opinion about the city of Champaign, Illinois. I used to travel there for business periodically. That opinion is not positive.

Champaign is my least favorite Big Ten college town, and I spent four years in West Lafayette. For fans, it is virtually impossible to get there in any reasonable amount of time. The options from southeast Michigan include two flights, one of which might involve a plane with propellers, one flight to Chicago or Indianapolis followed by at least a two-hour drive, or a six-hour drive, much of it over the flattest, most boring Midwestern scenery imaginable.

Once one arrives in Champaign, I will admit that the University of Illinois has a lovely campus, but there is not much else. A quick search for decent restaurants in the area on OpenTable results in three Red Lobster locations in the top-six, two of which are literally in different cities an hour away. I am sadly not joking.

With this in mind, I can somewhat understand why the Michigan State Spartans were flat and uninspired in Saturday’s 38-16 drubbing at the hands of the Fighting Illini. But that does not make it any less disappointing.

The Fighting Illini are a well-coached, square and solid team, but they are far from spectacular. This is a game that was winnable, and a win would have set the Spartans up for a very positive run to close the season. Instead, Michigan State is now on the brink of missing the postseason for the third year in a row, with no remaining margin for error.

Circling back to the analysis of the schedule from back in August, we knew that the middle portion of the schedule was going to be challenging, but that there would be opportunities in the final two games. My concern back then was that the mid-season gauntlet would take both a mental and physical toll on the team as the end of the season grew closer.

Based on what we saw on Saturday afternoon, I fear that this toll was just as bad as fans feared. The Spartans' offense is increasingly one-dimensional, the line play continues to be inconsistent on both sides of the ball, and the banged-up defense is now struggling to get off the field on third down, even against mediocre offenses.

It is still possible for the Spartans to get off the mat and get back on a line to a bowl invitation. They need to circle the wagons and square away the issues that cropped up against the Illini. That needs to be the point of the final two weeks of the season, or the season will feel like a flat-out disappointment.