East Lansing, Mich. - Junior linebacker Darius Snow will be out for the remainder of the season due to a lower body injury sustained Friday night against Western Michigan, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Senior safety Xavier Henderson is out indefinitely due to a lower body injury sustained on Friday night.

“X, he’s sore,” Tucker said of Henderson. “So we'll just have to see how he comes along with his treatments and things like that but he’ll be ready when he’s ready.”

Snow went down with his injury late in the first half of Michigan State’s 35-13 victory over Western Michigan. Snow was assisting on a tackle when nickel back Chester Kimbrough threw his body into the pile and careened dangerously at Snow’s legs. Kimbrough quickly rose to his feet and tried to help the writhing Snow.

Snow had to be helped off the field, and later was driven to the locker room on a cart. Before the game ended, Snow was seen in a wheelchair, his leg in an immobilizer.

“Feel terribly for him,” Tucker said. “Snow is going to be out for the year. He has worked really hard and was playing at a high level. But he won’t be with us for the rest of the season.”

Snow is a second-year starter who moved from nickel back to inside linebacker for the 2022 season. Insiders told SpartanMag.com last month that Snow had perhaps the best preseason camp of any defensive player. SpartanMag.com projected Snow as a prime All-Big Ten candidate for 2022.

Henderson played 26 snaps on Friday and missed the entire second half after making his 34th consecutive start. The fourth-year starter was on crutches, on the field, after the game.

Henderson was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches last year and third-team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus.

Also, sophomore defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, a second-year starter, had a strong first half on Friday, but played only 30 of the game’s 76 snaps. There is no word on his injury status.

"I told the players, ‘Don’t talk about your injuries or anyone else’s,” Tucker said.