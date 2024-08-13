Michigan State football held its first scrimmage on Saturday as the team continues to gear up for the 2024 season with kickoff for the season opener versus Florida Atlantic less than three weeks away (Aug. 30).

MSU redshirt junior linebacker Darius Snow believes the scrimmage went well and pointed out the team's togetherness in the first scrimmage.

“I thought the defense did really well, the offense had some long drives,” Snow said. “I think we played together. There weren’t a lot of mistakes, we didn’t beat ourselves and it was an overall good scrimmage.”

Snow returns this season to a talented linebackers room. Many new faces in the group have been impressive so far in fall camp and had great performances in the scrimmage, which is something that Snow has noticed.

“I think everyone has impressed in their own ways," Snow said. "In the scrimmage specifically, Brady Pretzlaff had a great day. He had an interception on his first play. Everybody in the room has had moments. It's a really deep room. It makes everyone better.”

There is also a lot of diversity in the linebacker room with many players having their own unique ability to play at multiple positions. Snow credits new defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi for putting defensive players in the best position he can to be successful.