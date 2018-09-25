ZEELAND, Mich. - SpartanMag.com had the chance to make it to Zeeland East High School last Friday night to watch Spartan 2019 DE commit Adam Berghorst in action as his team played host to Holland Christian on homecoming night.

A few takeaways from Berghorst’s game: He is much bigger than his competition. He’s about three to four inches taller than just about anyone he goes up against at this level, standing at 6-foot-7.

He has room to fill into his body, which is going to give him huge upside for the future.

Playing two ways right now for Zeeland East, he excels as an offensive tackle in addition to defensive end. He blocks really well for a run-heavy team featuring running back Josh Fusco and quarterback Gabe Taylor. Taylor is getting Division I interest as a track and field sprinter. Fusco has gotten GLIAC attention for football and has an offer fro Saginaw Valley State.

Berghorst committed to Michigan State in April. A 5.7 three-star recruit, he is ranked the No. 13 player in the state by Rivals.com and the No. 46 strongside defensive end in the country.

Michigan State coaches have been touching base with him early this season.

“Last week on MSU’s bye week, Coach Bullough came to my game against Hamilton,” Berghorst said. “We had a good conversation before the game then I called him and talked to him the next day.”

Berghorst is optimistic about the Spartans’ 2018 season, despite the loss at Arizona State in early September.

“Arizona State was a good team,” Berghorst said. “They’ll bounce back. They’re still doing well. They have a young team. I still think they’re in a good position.”

Zeeland East is 4-1 and ranked tied for No. 10 in the Division 3 Associated Press poll. Zeeland East will take on OK-Green rival Holland on Friday at Zeeland Stadium.