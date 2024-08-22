PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Being voted captain 'means the world' for Michigan State DL Maverick Hansen

Michigan State defensive tackle Maverick Hansen.
Michigan State defensive tackle Maverick Hansen. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Jacob Cotsonika • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@jacobcotsonika

Sixth-year senior Maverick Hansen was not projected to become a captain for the Michigan State Spartans coming out of high school. The former two-star recruit was the lowest-rated non-specialist in MSU’s 2019 recruiting class.

Much like a lot of guys that Mark Dantonio recruited, the rankings did not matter much.

Hansen, the only remaining member of that class on the roster, was announced as one of five season-long captains Monday.

“It means the world to me,” Hansen said Thursday. “The fact that the guys voted me captain, it shows that they truly care and value me, and I can’t ask much more than that. I love it. It really means everything to me.”

Hansen had served as a captain a few times last year, when former head coach Mel Tucker would name captains for each game.

“Coach Smith called up a team meeting on Monday after practice, so we just thought we would go in there and do what we normally do in fall camp,” Hansen said about how he learned about the honor. “He ended up telling everyone (who the captains are), because [The team] voted captains on Sunday. That was awesome.”

Out of the five captains, the others being Aidan Chiles, Nate Carter, Tanner Miller and Jordan Turner, Hansen is the only captain that has played at Michigan State for his entire career. Chiles and Miller followed Smith from Oregon State, Turner transferred from Wisconsin and Carter just had his first season as a Spartan in 2023 after two years at UConn.

Maverick Hansen talks to the media at the Tom Izzo Football Building on Thursday.
Maverick Hansen talks to the media at the Tom Izzo Football Building on Thursday. (Jacob Cotsonika)
