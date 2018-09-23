Ticker
Basketball Scholarship Chart

0hio Spartan
Michigan State Basketball Scholarship Chart Update

Welcome to the updated Michigan State Basketball Scholarship Chart. MSU has finally added a recruit for the 2019 class with Mark "Rocket" Watts. Rocket surprised everyone except himself and his coach with selecting Michigan State on 9/22/18 via Instagram:

The next step is all about development- as a player as student as a teammate and as a person. That’s why I’ve decided to play college basketball For coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State University🔋 The Opportunity to work & play for a elite staff that wants to see me succeed an compete for Championships. The Chance to put myself in the best possible position at the NBA Draft Someday. I trust Michigan State with my future. I want to thank all of the coaches that spent time recruiting me there’s a ton of great schools and basketball programs nationally.But for me, there is nothing like Michigan State . I Can’t wait to get to Michigan State and get to work. Spartan Nation Let’s Hang A Banner Up🗣🥀 #1k

