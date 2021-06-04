Big Rapids, Mich. - Antonio Gates Jr. has been quiet about his recruitment for most of the spring and throughout the winter. But the three-star wide receiver prospect from Dearborn Fordson revealed on Thursday that he will be taking an official visit to Michigan State this weekend.

It will be Gates’ first official visit.

Is the state’s No. 13-ranked prospect for 2022 excited about his visit to Michigan State?

“Heck yeah,” he said.

What is he expecting to see?