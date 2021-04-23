SpartanMag - 8 key questions facing MSU's offense heading into spring scrimmage

8 key questions facing MSU's offense heading into spring scrimmage
East Lansing, Mich. - Eight key questions concerning the Michigan State offense to to keep in mind while getting ready for Saturday’s spring scrimmage:
1. Which quarterback will get the first crack with the first unit on Saturday?
Temple transfer Anthony Russo has played to good reviews thus far in the spring. So has sophomore Payton Thorne.
Which player is going to get the first crack with the first string on Saturday? SpartanMag.com is expecting it to be Russo, but Thorne is playing with his chin up and chest out, improving steadily.
This is one area in which it’s more revealing to have a traditional practice scrimmage rather than the coaches dividing the teams for a competitive game. If they divided the teams, or if they held a draft, we wouldn’t know which player the coaches regard as the first-stringer. However, with Saturday’s format being a straight scrimmage with the first string operating as a complete unit, the depth chart will be transparent.
Russo had 26 starts at Temple and threw for 6,292 yards with 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.
Michigan State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson has been working with Russo to be more efficient with his reads. MSU’s back seven on defense isn’t going to look on Saturday the way it will look in the fall, in terms of quality of personnel. Michigan State will get a boost to the player pool in the defensive back seven with a smattering of transfers help fortify the situation.
The Spartan defensive coverages on Saturday won’t feature the speed, talent or disguises that Russo will see in the regular season. So if he is picked off a couple of times during the scrimmage, that obviously won’t be a good thing. He needs to have a clean day.
Russo’s eyes lit up when he was presented with a Michigan State jersey for a publicity shoot a couple of months ago. He’s revved up to play quarterback at a program like Michigan State.
“His leadership abilities are starting to show up more and more,” Tucker said. “I’m glad we got him.
“I can tell that he is learning the offense. He is getting a better understanding each time that he goes out there.
“He is a mature player. It’s not too big for him. He has really good pocket presence. He is willing to step up in the pocket, stand in there and deliver the ball.
“He has a strong arm and can make all the throws. He understands the run game and what we’re looking for there and he gets us in and out of plays and as he gets more and more comfortable with the offense he starts to play faster.”
Tucker was guarded in his comments about Thorne last year, whether Thorne was a back-up or a starter. But after the first scrimmage earlier this month, Tucker loosened the lid.
“Payton has a pretty good grasp of our offense and he plays with confidence,” Tucker said. “He knows what we expect from him, to run the offense, get us in and out of the right plays, make the proper checks, the proper reads in the pass game, take what the defense gives you and take care of the football and lead and compete.”
Tucker has gained an appreciation for Thorne’s direct, intentional craftsmanship.
“He takes a lot of pride in his performance and he comes to work every day and he is really serious about it,” Tucker said. “He doesn’t take anything for granted. That’s what I like about him. He’s a go-getter, he’s a worker and he is always working to get better.
“He puts pressure on himself to get better and to push. He’s a coach’s kid. He knows what it’s all about and he’s willing to compete.”
Tucker often talks about his belief that the quarterback has to be top competitor on the team. Thorne has shown to Tucker, increasingly this spring, that he has that trait. That's big in Tucker’s book.
As for the competition between Russo and Thorne, we’re still in the early primaries.
“It hasn’t shaken itself out yet,” Tucker said. “At some point it will, but it’s really too early for that to happen.
“I’m happy with the progress that they have made. They’re just competing and working to get better.”
The spring scrimmage will be graded, and it will have an impact on who goes into summer conditioning with a little bit of a nod from the coaches.
2. Will No. 2 be Day or Fay?
Redshirt junior Theo Day did not see game action in 2020. He stayed with the program in order to compete this spring. His name hasn't been mentioned as a viable threat to Russo or Thorne for the starting job. It will be interesting to see if he gets third-string reps on Saturday, or if those reps will go to mid-year enrollee Hampton Fay or true freshman Noah Kim. SpartanMag.com is not expecting it to be Kim.
Day occasionally rips off impressive throws, sometimes executing the type of ropes that no one else on the roster can make. However, his flashes haven’t been enough in recent years to elevate him above former Spartan Rocky Lombardi, or Thorne.
If Day doesn’t have much of a performance on Saturday, he and the coaches will have to wonder whether things are likely to change for him at Michigan State.
Kim hasn’t been in the program as long as Day, but he could face similar questions at some point - which is common for the majority of scholarship quarterbacks nationwide. Most recruited quarterbacks don’t become long-term starters. The math just doesn’t allow it.
With Fay having been on campus for a little more than three months, it would be a mild upset if he is the third quarterback to see reps during scrimmage time on Saturday. If he is, that would be a broad compliment for his talent and his future.
Fay has excellent straight-line speed, especially for a big quarterback. His deceptive athleticism will be a great tool for him some day if he refines the rest of his talent. He’s a raw, unbridled mustang of a quarterback right now, but it will be interesting to see what he looks like in his 15th practice as a Spartan.
3. Is Kenneth Walker the next big thing at running back?
Walker (5-10, 205) ranked No. 10 in rushing in the ACC last year at 72.4 yards per game. He was a solid, dependable, sturdy back for a program that asked ball carriers to be unusually patient in waiting to press the line of scrimmage.
Wake Forest had a quirky and sometimes-effective approach to read option offense. But Walker wanted something that looked and felt a little more pro style to help his career path. He landed at Michigan State, a program bent on improving last season’s woeful run game.
So what will it look like when No. 9 totes the rock on Saturday? How many live carries will he get? SpartanMag.com is guessing there will be enough scrimmage time for only six or seven carries from Walker. We would like to be wrong. Either way, we’ll get to see if he plays with a little more initial burst than he was able to show at Wake Forest.
“I’m a big fan of Kenneth,” said Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey. “In our winter conditioning, he was winning ever single drill. He has a crazy motor and he’s a hard-working kid, and I appreciate that. It stands out and we are very grateful to have him.”
4. Is it a battle for No. 2 at running back?
Last year, Connor Heyward was a surprise choice over Elijah Collins as the starting running back at the outset of the season. By season’s end, true freshman Jordon Simmons had become the feature back.
Heading into 2021, we probably have a pretty good idea of what Heyward is all about. He’s a respectable leader, and he has some third-down versatility in the pass game, but the Spartans are likely looking for more home run capability from its running backs than Heyward has shown he can provide.
Simmons led Michigan State in rushing last year with 219 yards (43.8 yards per game). Those aren’t eye-popping numbers, but daylight was rare for Michigan State ball carriers last year.
