SpartanMag - 8 key questions facing MSU's offense heading into spring scrimmage

East Lansing, Mich. - Eight key questions concerning the Michigan State offense to to keep in mind while getting ready for Saturday’s spring scrimmage:

Temple transfer Anthony Russo has played to good reviews thus far in the spring. So has sophomore Payton Thorne.

Which player is going to get the first crack with the first string on Saturday? SpartanMag.com is expecting it to be Russo, but Thorne is playing with his chin up and chest out, improving steadily.

This is one area in which it’s more revealing to have a traditional practice scrimmage rather than the coaches dividing the teams for a competitive game. If they divided the teams, or if they held a draft, we wouldn’t know which player the coaches regard as the first-stringer. However, with Saturday’s format being a straight scrimmage with the first string operating as a complete unit, the depth chart will be transparent.

Russo had 26 starts at Temple and threw for 6,292 yards with 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

Michigan State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson has been working with Russo to be more efficient with his reads. MSU’s back seven on defense isn’t going to look on Saturday the way it will look in the fall, in terms of quality of personnel. Michigan State will get a boost to the player pool in the defensive back seven with a smattering of transfers help fortify the situation.

The Spartan defensive coverages on Saturday won’t feature the speed, talent or disguises that Russo will see in the regular season. So if he is picked off a couple of times during the scrimmage, that obviously won’t be a good thing. He needs to have a clean day.

Russo’s eyes lit up when he was presented with a Michigan State jersey for a publicity shoot a couple of months ago. He’s revved up to play quarterback at a program like Michigan State.

“His leadership abilities are starting to show up more and more,” Tucker said. “I’m glad we got him.

“I can tell that he is learning the offense. He is getting a better understanding each time that he goes out there.

“He is a mature player. It’s not too big for him. He has really good pocket presence. He is willing to step up in the pocket, stand in there and deliver the ball.

“He has a strong arm and can make all the throws. He understands the run game and what we’re looking for there and he gets us in and out of plays and as he gets more and more comfortable with the offense he starts to play faster.”

Tucker was guarded in his comments about Thorne last year, whether Thorne was a back-up or a starter. But after the first scrimmage earlier this month, Tucker loosened the lid.

“Payton has a pretty good grasp of our offense and he plays with confidence,” Tucker said. “He knows what we expect from him, to run the offense, get us in and out of the right plays, make the proper checks, the proper reads in the pass game, take what the defense gives you and take care of the football and lead and compete.”

Tucker has gained an appreciation for Thorne’s direct, intentional craftsmanship.

“He takes a lot of pride in his performance and he comes to work every day and he is really serious about it,” Tucker said. “He doesn’t take anything for granted. That’s what I like about him. He’s a go-getter, he’s a worker and he is always working to get better.

“He puts pressure on himself to get better and to push. He’s a coach’s kid. He knows what it’s all about and he’s willing to compete.”

Tucker often talks about his belief that the quarterback has to be top competitor on the team. Thorne has shown to Tucker, increasingly this spring, that he has that trait. That's big in Tucker’s book.

As for the competition between Russo and Thorne, we’re still in the early primaries.

“It hasn’t shaken itself out yet,” Tucker said. “At some point it will, but it’s really too early for that to happen.

“I’m happy with the progress that they have made. They’re just competing and working to get better.”

The spring scrimmage will be graded, and it will have an impact on who goes into summer conditioning with a little bit of a nod from the coaches.