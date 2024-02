The Michigan State men's basketball program hosted a handful of prospects for its game versus Ohio State on Sunday, including rising 2026 shooting guard/combo guard Steven Reynolds III.

While the Spartans lost a heartbreaker to the Buckeyes, 60-57, thanks to a 3-pointer by OSU Guard Dale Bonner just before the buzzer, Reynolds really enjoyed the the unofficial visit overall.

Reynolds, who currently attends Washington High School in South Bend, Indiana, was in East Lansing for the first time since he last visited MSU in September of 2023.

Following the trip, Reynolds took some time to speak with Spartans Illustrated about the experience and provided his thoughts on Michigan State.