Michigan State identified a talented quarterback in Georgia and offered class of 2026 signal-caller DJ Bordeaux on Tuesday.

Bordeaux, who is originally from Aurora, Colorado, moved to Georgia and originally played for Alpharetta High School. Now, ahead of his junior season in the fall, he has transferred to Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia.

The scholarship offer means a lot to the young quarterback, and Bordeaux is looking forward to getting to know head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren, offensive analyst Aaron Pflugrad and the rest of the Michigan State staff as things move forward in his recruitment.

Following the offer, Bordeaux took some time to chat with Spartans Illustrated and provide his thoughts on MSU.