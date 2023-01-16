The recruiting process is just getting started for Khalief Canty Jr., an offensive line prospect in the 2026 class out of Cass Technical High School in Detroit, but he is already drawing the attention of college programs.

Canty, who stands at nearly 6-feet-5-inches tall and weighs well over 300 pounds, took a visit to Michigan State during the weekend of Jan. 14, along with several of his Cass Tech teammates.

Canty spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the visit and his interest in Michigan State.

"What I liked about the visit was the whole coaching staff's energy, like they didn’t make it boring," Canty said. "My favorite part of the visit was talking to all the coaches I (was able to) talk to so we can build a relationship."