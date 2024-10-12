Offer from Michigan State feels 'surreal' for 2025 CB Evan Young

in other news
Michigan State women's basketball will be on tv seven times in 2024-2025
The Michigan State women's basketball tv and start times have been released for the 204-2025 season.
MSU's game versus Northern Michigan is more than an exhibition to Tom Izzo
Tom Izzo's roots are in the U.P. and Sunday's game at NMU will not be just another opening exhibition game for him.
Michigan State men's basketball releases 2024-2025 TV schedule
Michigan State men's basketball TV and start times has been released for the 2024-2025 season. Here are the details.
Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week Seven: Intermission
The Spartans might be on a bye, but data, Vegas, and hard-core college football analysis never sleep.
Film Room: Michigan State vs. Oregon
Taking a closer look at Michigan State's 31-10 loss to Oregon. There is obviously plenty to work on for the Spartans.
When class of 2025 cornerback Evan Young received his Michigan State scholarship offer, it just so happened he was surrounded by some of the people who have helped him get to the point to be offered by a Big Ten school.
Young told Spartans Illustrated he received the offer from MSU secondary coach Blue Adams over the phone and was surrounded by his coaches when he heard the good news.
"When I got the news, I just smiled and hugged all of my coaches," Young said. "It felt surreal."
