Published Oct 12, 2024
Offer from Michigan State feels 'surreal' for 2025 CB Evan Young
Default Avatar
Seth Berry  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

When class of 2025 cornerback Evan Young received his Michigan State scholarship offer, it just so happened he was surrounded by some of the people who have helped him get to the point to be offered by a Big Ten school.

Young told Spartans Illustrated he received the offer from MSU secondary coach Blue Adams over the phone and was surrounded by his coaches when he heard the good news.

"When I got the news, I just smiled and hugged all of my coaches," Young said. "It felt surreal."

