Last month, Michigan State became the latest program to extend a scholarship offer to Lone Peak High School (Highland, Utah) class of 2026 defensive end Bott Mulitalo II.

It was the 17th offer for the 6-foot-4, 255-pound four-star prospect, who is ranked as a top-five talent in the state of Utah and a top-15 strong-side defensive end in the country.

In extending Mulitalo an offer, the Spartans join the likes of Auburn, Miami (FL), Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Washington and others.

Following his offer from Michigan State, Spartans Illustrated was able to catch up with the four-star prospect to discuss his thoughts on the program and get an update on where he stands in his recruitment.