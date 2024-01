The Michigan State coaching staff has been busy extending scholarship offers as of late, and also hit the road on Friday to connect with prospects and coaches. One of the newest players to earn an offer from the Spartans is 2025 three-star wide receiver Giyahni Kontosis.

Kontosis, a 6-foot-1, 191-pound wide receiver out of Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, received the scholarship offer over the phone from Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins on Thursday.

Following the offer, Kontosis spoke to Spartans Illustrated to discuss what it meant to him and update where he currently stands in his recruitment.