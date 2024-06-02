This weekend, Michigan State hosted its first round of official visitors in the 2025 class, with nine prospects arriving in East Lansing. That list included speedy three-star Ohio wide receiver Braylon Collier out of Perkins High School.

The Spartans offered Collier on May 3 and he wasted little time setting up an official visit with Michigan State.

On May 18, Collier announced a top-three of Michigan State, Iowa and Iowa State.

Collier had a great time on his official visit to MSU, and took some time to discuss the trip with Spartans Illustrated.

"I’d say what stuck out to me the most was the real family feel that MSU had," Collier said. "Every college harps on that 'family' and 'brotherhood' (atmosphere), but MSU's got it figured out for sure."

