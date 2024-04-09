Michigan State is certainly standing out to class of 2025 three-star defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon.

The Marist High School (Chicago, Illinois) defensive tackle was back in East Lansing this past weekend for a junior day visit, and once again, really enjoyed his time on MSU's campus. Fitzgibbon also visited in March, which is when earned a scholarship offer from the Spartans.

On his most recent trip to Michigan State, Fitzgibbon was able to watch the team scrimmage, get a closer look at the facilities and the full campus, and strengthen his bonds even further with head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and the rest of the MSU staff.

By the time Fitzgibbon left East Lansing this past Saturday, the Chicago defensive tackle had locked in an official visit with Michigan State for the weekend of May 31 through June 2.

Fitzgibbon took some time to detail his latest trip to East Lansing, discuss what he is looking forward to on his official visit and reiterated that Michigan State has his full attention, along with a couple of other schools as well.