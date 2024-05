The Michigan State football program sent out a flurry of scholarship offers to prospects throughout the country last week as coaches traveled around the country during the contact period. One of the more recent recruits who received an offer from the Spartans is 2025 three-star Texas defensive end Sheldon Rice.

Rice — who currently ranks as the 29th strong-side defensive end and the 99th player in the talent-rich Lone Star State — attends Fulshear High School in Richmond, Texas.

It was MSU cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin who visited Fulshear to evaluate Rice, and Martin later offered the talented edge prospect.

The Michigan State scholarship offer was Rice's first from a Big Ten program. He spoke with Spartans Illustrated to break down what it means to him and provided an update on where his recruitment stands overall.