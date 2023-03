Danny O'Neil returned to East Lansing earlier this week to check out a Michigan State spring practice, talk to the coaches and continue to build a relationship with the program. It was his second time on campus.

O'Neil, a three-star quarterback in the 2024 class out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis (the same school as 2023 Michigan State men's basketball signee Xavier Booker), was on MSU's campus on Tuesday and enjoyed his visit.

"The visit went really well," O'Neil told Spartans Illustrated.