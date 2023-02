Michigan State extended a scholarship offer to 2024 three-star athlete Makhi Frazier in January. Frazier, 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, is a standout running back, wildcat quarterback and linebacker for McKinney High School in Texas.

The Spartans are recruiting Frazier on the offensive side of the ball as a running back. Spartans Illustrated caught up with Frazier to discuss his interest in Michigan State.

"(It) felt good because they play big time football in the Big Ten and they're a premier college football program," Frazier said when asked how it felt to be offered by Michigan State.