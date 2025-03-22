Advertisement
Published Mar 22, 2025
The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Bryant versus Michigan State Recap
Jonah Wilson  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer/Podcast Host
Michigan State defeat Bryant by a final score of 87-62 to advance to the next round in the NCAA Tournament, and Jonah and Abby are here for a quick reaction to the game and standout performers.

They break down key contributors and how MSU was able to take care of business. Then they preview the Round of 32 matchup versus New Mexico.

Watch:

Listen:

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt

Photo Credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated

